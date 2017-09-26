John Leguizamo Studies Up for Broadway Bow in Latin History for Morons

Tony-nominated performer and scribe John Leguizamo heads to the front of the class this fall in Broadway's Latin History for Morons. His hilarious one-man show, which chronicles 3,000 years worth of Latin history from the Mayans to Ricky Ricardo, begins performances at Studio 54 on October 19. The comedy firecracker met the press on September 26 at Cantina Rooftop at Stage 48. Check out the hot shot, and then catch the show! His solo show officially opens on November 15 and runs through February 4, 2018.