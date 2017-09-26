Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Leguizamo Studies Up for Broadway Bow in Latin History for Morons
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 26, 2017
John Leguizamo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony-nominated performer and scribe John Leguizamo heads to the front of the class this fall in Broadway's Latin History for Morons. His hilarious one-man show, which chronicles 3,000 years worth of Latin history from the Mayans to Ricky Ricardo, begins performances at Studio 54 on October 19. The comedy firecracker met the press on September 26 at Cantina Rooftop at Stage 48. Check out the hot shot, and then catch the show! His solo show officially opens on November 15 and runs through February 4, 2018. 

Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee to Headline Pretty Woman: The Musical
  2. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  3. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  4. Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Broadway Performance Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters