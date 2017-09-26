Odds & Ends: Watch Eden Espinosa & the Cast of Maria Friedman’s Merrily We Roll Along Perform ‘Now You Know’ & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Eden Espinosa Belt It Out in Merrily We Roll Along at Huntington Theatre

Bummed you can’t make it to Boston for Maria Friedman’s Merrily We Roll Along? Already saw the production and need to relive it again and again? Either way, you’re in luck! You can watch Eden Espinosa, Damian Humbley, Mark Umbers and the dynamite cast perform “Now You Know” from the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth favorite. We think it’s a hit! The production is playing at the Huntington Theatre Company through October 15.







Mary Jane, Starring Carrie Coon, Extends Off-Broadway Run

Mary Jane, the newest play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, has extended its run by two weeks at New York Theater Workshop. The play will now run through October 29. Tony nominee Carrie Coon stars as a single mother during a rain-drenched summer in New York City who navigates the mundane, shattering and sublime aspects of caring for a chronically sick child. Coon stars alongside Liza Colón-Zayas, Danaya Esperanza, Susan Pourfar and Brenda Wehle in the show that kicks off the 2017-2018 season at the off-Broadway venue. Mary Jane began performances on September 6 and opened on September 25.



Gone with the Wind, Annie 2 & More to Be Featured in Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway

Pull up your theater-nerd bootstraps and get ready to catch the best of what never made it to the Great White Way! The latest edition of the cabaret series Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway is slated for October 25 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein'/54 Below. The behind-the-scenes look at musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did features stories told by the actors, writers and directors who were part of the shows' creation. The new evening will spotlight lost shows Gone with the Wind, Annie 2: Miss Hannigan's Revenge, Lone Star Love, Minsky's, The Nutty Professor, Smile, Harmony and more. Stars slated to appear include Jill Paice, Kara Lindsay, Nic Rouleau and George Salazar.



London's Young Vic Appoints Kwame Kwei-Armah as New Artistic Director

Off-Broadway veteran Kwame Kwei-Armah has been announced to become the new artistic director of London's acclaimed Young Vic theater. His duties will begin in 2018. Kwei-Armah is an award-winning director and playwright and the outgoing artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage. His directing credits also include productions at off-Broadway's Public Theater and Signature Theatre as well as Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Birmingham Repertory Theatre. His production of One Night in Miami at the Donmar Warehouse was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play. Kwei-Armah's works as playwright include One Love, Marley, Beneatha’s Place and Elmina’s Kitchen. Kwei-Armah will succeed David Lan, who steps down in 2018 after 18 years in the role. Kwei-Armah will announce his first season of work as artistic director in the new year.