Red Hot Return! See Stark Sands & Billy Porter Step Back into Kinky Boots
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 27, 2017
Stark Sands & Billy Porter
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

They're back on the boards and in the boots! Tony nominee Stark Sands and Tony winner Billy Porter returned to Kinky Boots on September 26. The pair received flowers and took in the roaring crowd at the end of an incredible first performance. We're so glad to have the original Charlie Price and Lola back on the Great White Red Way! Take a look at the fabulous hot shots from their first curtain call back at their old stomping sashaying grounds, and be sure to see them live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Welcome back to Broadway, Stark Sands and Billy Porter! Catch their powerhouse performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
