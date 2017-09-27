Red Hot Return! See Stark Sands & Billy Porter Step Back into Kinky Boots

They're back on the boards and in the boots! Tony nominee Stark Sands and Tony winner Billy Porter returned to Kinky Boots on September 26. The pair received flowers and took in the roaring crowd at the end of an incredible first performance. We're so glad to have the original Charlie Price and Lola back on the Great White Red Way! Take a look at the fabulous hot shots from their first curtain call back at their old stomping sashaying grounds, and be sure to see them live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

