Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Rick Moranis & Ellen Greene in "Little Shop of Horrors"
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
Little Shop of Horrors Film Will Return to Cinemas with Alternate Ending
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2017

Grow for me? That's what the iconic 1986 film adaptation of the hit musical Little Shop of Horrors is doing for moviegoers. The film will return to cinemas for a pair of showings on October 29 and 31, restoring the film's original extended ending that was famously changed (made less scary) after feedback from test audiences.

The film, which follows the rise of shy florist Seymour Krelborn as he feeds blood to a venus flytrap-seeming plant with hopes of impressing co-worker Audrey, features Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's original doo-wop score, which first appeared in their 1982 off-Broadway musical. 

The Little Shop film stars Ellen Greene reprising her turn as Audrey from the original stage musical, alongside Rick Moranis as Seymour, with Vincent Gardenia as Mr. Mushnik and Steve Martin as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. The film's director, Frank Oz, will offer a special on-screen introduction at the screenings, which are being presented by Fathom Events.

The special director's cut version of Little Shop was first unveiled in 2012 as part of the New York Film Festival. It was included as a Blu-ray release at that time.

Watch the original Little Shop trailer below, and check your local movie listings for showtimes.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Broadway Performance Date
  2. Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee to Headline Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  4. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  5. Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters