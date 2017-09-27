Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ayad Akhtar & Lucas Hnath Honored with Steinberg Playwright Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2017
Ayad Akhtar & Lucas Hnath
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar, whose new play Junk is about to debut on Broadway, and recent A Doll's House, Part 2 Tony nominee Lucas Hnath have been named recipients of the 2017 Steinberg Playwright Awards. The acclaimed writers will be honored at a gala on December 4 at Lincoln Center Theater.

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented annually to honor the outstanding artistry and accomplishments of some of the most gifted American playwrights. Akhtar and Hnath will each receive a cash award of $50,000 from the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

“I am so honored to share the company of the amazing artists who've won this award. I am deeply grateful to the Steinberg Trust for this support and very excited about the work this gift will make possible for me,” Akhtar said.

“I can’t really say anything about this incredible honor without saying a lot about the Steinberg Charitable Trust. Their support has meant a great deal to me over the course of my career. The Trust has created and sponsored programs that have helped me become the playwright I am, and now with this award, they are helping me continue to make theater—and grow and evolve and take even bigger risks,” Hnath said.

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented biennially to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers, who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose current bodies of work exhibit exceptional talent and artistic excellence. Past recipients have included Sarah Ruhl, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Dominique Morisseau, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Annie Baker and Rajiv Joseph.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Broadway Performance Date
  2. Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee to Headline Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  4. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  5. Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters