Odds & Ends: Eva Noblezada Will Return to London for 2018 Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Eva Noblezada to Return to London for One-Night Concert in 2018

Tony-nommed Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada won't take much of a break following the January 14, 2018 conclusion of the celebrated revival's Broadway run. The megawatt talent is set to return to London, where she first appeared as Kim in the show, for a solo concert. Set to take place on January 28 at London's Jazz Café, Noblezada will share her pristine voice with U.K. audiences. So gear up for another dose of vocal magic from the newly anointed star and keep fingers crossed that she returns to the Great White Way again soon!



The Actors Fund to Honor Catherine Zeta-Jones, Robert Fairchild & More

Give a high kick for these talents! The Actors Fund will offer a hat-tip to Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tony nominee Robert Fairchild and others at the Fund's Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Gala on November 1 at 6:00pm at the New York Marriott Marquis. Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth and dancer/choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba also receive the honor, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, Tony nominee Rob Marshall, Kelly Ripa and John DeLuca appearing as special guests. The evening featuring dinner and a performance will benefit the Actors Fund's many programs within the dance community.



Jason Robert Brown, Lisa Kron & More to Speak Out at Skirball Talks

A slew of Broadway and off-Broadway's most talented creatives will take part in a pair of free evenings of conversation at NYU's Skirball Center. The first event, set for October 2 at 6:30pm, will feature artists who have worked to bring Broadway into the 21st century. They will discuss their influences and inspirations, the changing landscape of Broadway, politics in popular culture and the future of musical theater. Artists set to participate include Tony winners Jason Robert Brown and Lisa Kron, Tony nominees Steven Lutvak and Alex Timbers, along with Laurence Maslon. The second event in the Skirball Talks series, set for October 16 at 6:30pm, will feature Pulitzer winner Tony Kushner and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis talking about the work they have curated in a dedication to cultural resistance.



Kevin Cahoon to Take on Role in A Series of Unfortunate Events

Broadway vet Kevin Cahoon (The Wedding Singer), who was recently seen as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Ken Ludwig's new take on Robin Hood at The Old Globe Theatre, has landed a recurring role on the Netflix hit A Series of Unfortunate Events. No word yet on the role Cahoon will play, but we have no doubt he'll bring the same level of theatricality to the show as its star, Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris.



P.S. Watch Audra McDonald Pie Will Swenson in the Face in Support of Waitress & the Komen Foundation

