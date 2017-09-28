Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! Jason Mraz & Sara Bareilles on His 'Impossible Dream' Come True in Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 28, 2017
Jason Mraz & Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway fans are buzzing from the announcement that singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will be joining the cast of Waitress in the role of goofy, charming leading man Dr. Pomatter on November 3. Mraz will lend his voice to the Tony-nominated score by hitmaker Sara Bareilles.

Theatergoers weren't the only ones pumped about the impending Great White Way debut of one of music's most loved stars. For Mraz himself, the chance to take the Broadway stage is more than he could have wished for.

"Broadway by itself is a big deal for any performer. I've been aware of it my whole life," Mraz told Broadway.com. "Add Sara B's beautiful pop-musical compositions and I'm simply blessed." Mraz called the chance to perform on Broadway "the impossible dream" and doing so to the tune of Bareilles' pop-inflected score is no doubt the perfect fit.

“Jason is such a multi-faceted artist and brings so much creativity to everything he does," Bareilles told Broadway.com. "He is so intelligent and funny and has so much heart—he will be so natural in this role. I'm excited for audiences to get to see him play in a new playground!"

Bareilles' score isn't unfamiliar to Mraz, who contributed vocals to her album What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. "Jason's voice is so versatile and seamless," said Bareilles. "Not only do I already know he sounds great on the songs because he sang them on my concept record, but he has incredible range and clarity as a live artist. He will sound like sugar butter awesome on these songs."

Mraz is set to play a 10-week limited run in the celebrated musical, so make your way on over to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to see him serve up what is sure to be a can't-miss Broadway debut.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jason Mraz to Make Broadway Debut in Waitress
  2. Cher Bio-Musical The Cher Show Will Open at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in 2018
  3. Little Shop of Horrors Film Will Return to Cinemas with Alternate Ending
  4. Sara Bareilles & the Women of Waitress Show Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  5. See Stark Sands & Billy Porter Step Back into Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters