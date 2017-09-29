Broadway BUZZ

Bruce Willis to Produce New Off-Broadway Play Must About Billy the Kid
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 29, 2017
Bruce Willis
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy winner Bruce Willis, who made his Great White Way acting debut in the 2015 Broadway premiere of Misery, will go behind the scenes as producer of a new off-Broadway play. Must, by Charles Cissel, will tell the story of Old West gunfighter Billy the Kid. Performances will run from October 30 through November 19 at The Theater at St. Clements. Gabriel Vega Weissman will direct.

Must takes place in the New Mexican desert on the night before Billy the Kid's murder. As he reflects on the relationships that have informed his life, he conjures his mother, his lover, Sheriff Pat Garrett and the man he thinks might be his father. Through memories, visions and feverish dreams, he confronts each of them.

Charles Cissel's plays include God Steeling, Wallop, Organic Shrapnel, Splatter, Home Sweet Home/Crack and Rosa Rugosa/Touch Me. He has also worked extensively as an actor, performing the works of Tennessee Williams, Edward Albee, T.S. Eliot, Enid Bagnold, Clifford Odets and Eugene O'Neill.

Gabriel Vega Weissman has directed and developed work with the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bucks County Playhouse, Hangar Theatre, National Black Theatre, NYMF, University of Scranton, New York City Children’s Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. His associate directing credits include Broadway productions of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, China Doll and The Winslow Boy.

Must marks Bruce Willis' theatrical producing debut. In addition to his Broadway performance in Misery, he is a two-time Emmy winner for Friends and Moonlighting. Willis' major film credits include Pulp Fiction, Nobody's Fool, 12 Monkeys, In Country, The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom and Looper. He was seen off-Broadway in Fool for Love.

