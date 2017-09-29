Broadway BUZZ

Jonathan Groff in "Hair"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jonathan Groff, Will Swenson & More to Reprise Hair Performances for Public Theater Benefit
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 29, 2017

A talented bunch of theater's favorite hippies will reprise their performances in a 50th-anniversary one-night benefit remount of Diane Paulus' 2009 Tony-winning revival of Hair, which started as a 2008 Shakespeare in the Park production. Jonathan Groff will return to the role of Claude, which he originated in the production's Central Park premiere, alongside Will Swenson returning to his Tony-nominated turn as Berger. The benefit will take place on October 25 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, starting with a 6:00pm dinner and followed by the 8:00pm show.

The benefit performance will also feature upcoming Frozen star Caissie Levy returning to the role of Sheila, with Bryce Ryness as Woof, Kacie Sheik as Jeanie and Allison Case as Crissy. The full company will include Ato Blankson-Wood, Steel Burkhardt, Lauren Elder, Anthony Hollock, Kaitlin Kiyan, Andrew Kober, Megan Lawrence, Nicole Lewis, John Moauro, Darius Nichols, Brandon Pearson, Megan Reinking, Paris Remillard and Maya Sharpe.

Featuring book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot, the Hair benefit will be directed by Paulus with associate director Nancy Harrington and music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo, the original music director of the Broadway revival.

The original production of Hair first opened off-Broadway at The Public Theater on October 17, 1967 and transferred to Broadway where it officially opened on April 28, 1968.

