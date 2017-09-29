Agrabah's Best! Aladdin's Dancers Take to the Streets of NYC

Aladdin's vibrant dancers make this musical truly transformative. Photographer Matthew Murphy captured ensemble members Tia Altinay, Mike Cannon, Alicia Charles, Joshua Dela Cruz, Josh Drake, Tiffany Evariste, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Angelo Soriano and Katheryn Terza on the move in the streets of NYC. Check out the glorious photos, then see these shining, shimmering, splendid performers live at the New Amsterdam Theatre!





Mike Cannon and Josh Drake

Amber Owens and Jamie Kasey Patterson

Alicia Charles and Katheryn Terza

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Nicolette Gold and KeLeen Snowgren | Photography Assistant: Evan Zimmerman | Photographed at Studios LIC | Chokers by Gagged Chokers | Gloves by Wing & Weft