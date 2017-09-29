Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart on Broadway
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 29, 2017
John Lithgow

Tickets are on sale for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, the solo play written by and starring the two-time Tony winner of the show's title. Daniel Sullivan will direct the play at the American Airlines Theatre, with previews slated to begin on December 21 and an opening scheduled for January 11, 2018. The work will play a limited engagement through March 4. 

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor’s craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.

John Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances have included Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.

The design team will include John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Kenneth Posner (lighting design). John Lithgow: Stories by Heart first appeared in a 2008 off-Broadway incarnation directed by Jack O’Brien.

