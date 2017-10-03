Tony Nominee Orfeh Joins Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Mercy! Pretty Woman: The Musical, the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of the 1990 film, just got starrier. Beloved Tony nominee Orfeh has been announced to play Kit De Luca, the street-smart friend of Vivian (to be played by Samantha Barks). Featuring a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by J.F. Lawton and the late Garry Marshall, the show will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018, before landing on Broadway at a Nederlander venue (to be announced) in the fall. The role of Kit De Luca was played on-screen by Laura San Giacomo.



"When Bryan and Jim played me a song they had written for the character Kit called 'Rodeo Drive,' I immediately thought Orfeh!" said the musical's director/choreographer, Jerry Mitchell. "I told the guys...here’s the voice that will make this song fly on Broadway!"



Orfeh's extensive musical-theater résumé includes a Tony-nommed performance as Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (also helmed by two-time Tony winner Mitchell). She has also appeared on the Great White Way in Footloose, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm and Saturday Night Fever. Orfeh's off-Broadway credits include Love, Janis; The Great American Trailer Park Musical and Love, Loss and What I Wore.



In addition to Orfeh and Barks, the previously announced Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Tony winner Steve Kazee as Edward Lewis. Pretty Woman: The Musical will feature sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.