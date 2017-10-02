The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Mean Girls

As every true Mean Girls fan knows, October 3 is Mean Girls Day. In addition to celebrating with cheese fries and wearing the perfect pink ensembles, we asked you to rank your favorite Broadway mean girls—characters, of course! These roles may be nasty, but boy, do they have some fabulous show-stopping numbers. So, which venomous queen bees and villainous vixens made your top 10? Take a peek below—if you dare!



10. Amber von Tussle, Hairspray







9. Madame Morrible, Wicked







8. Ursula, The Little Mermaid







7. Rizzo, Grease







6. Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney Todd







5. Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda







4. Madame Thenardier, Les Miserables







3. Miss Hannigan, Annie







2. Velma von Tussle, Hairspray







1. The Witch, Into the Woods



