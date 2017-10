Tine Beautiful Things, the stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's acclaimed book, returned to the Public Theater on October 2 with a starry audience in attendance. The story follows an advice columnist and the people who write letters to her. Check out pics of star Nia Vardalos, who adapted the book, as well as the cast, Strayed, director Thomas Kail and many stage faves, then go see the show at the Public through December 10.