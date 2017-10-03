Broadway BUZZ

See Tina Fey Serve Up Cheese Fries to Fans in Honor of Mean Girls Day
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 3, 2017
Tina Fey
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Get in loser—Tina Fey has cheese fries! The Mean Girls mastermind surprised fans on October 3 (a.k.a. Mean Girls Day) in a bubblegum pink food truck in front of the August Wilson Theatre. Fans lined the streets eager to meet the stars of Broadway's eagerly anticipated musical adaptation of Fey's 2004 popular comedy. Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson, Erika Henningsen and Barrett Wilbert Weed were on the scene to get psyched for the musical's Broadway bow, slated for March 12, 2018. Peek the pics below, and get ready to get schooled by the Mean Girls musical at the August Wilson Theatre.
 

Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell and Ashley Park are all smiles for their Broadway bow in Mean Girls—and cheese fries, of course.
Mean Girls' Grey Henson, Erika Henningsen, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Kate Rockwell get together.
Mean Girls' company snaps a group shot. Happy Mean Girls Day!

Roxie Hart. Evita. Mrs. Lovett. Every great musical has one.
