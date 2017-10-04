Conor McPherson's Girl from North Country, Featuring the Music of Bob Dylan, Will Transfer to the West End

The Old Vic’s acclaimed production of the new play Girl from North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson, will transfer to the West End. The play will begin previews on December 29, 2017 and open on January 11, 2018 at the Noël Coward Theatre. The show will play a limited engagement through March 31.



Girl from North Country, set in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934, weaves the iconic songbook of Bob Dylan into the story of a community living on a knife-edge huddle together in the local guesthouse. The owner, Nick, owes more money than he can ever repay, his wife Elizabeth is losing her mind and their daughter Marianne is carrying a child no one will account for. And, when a preacher selling bibles and a boxer looking for a comeback show up in the middle of the night, things start to spiral beyond the point of no return.



"Working with this stunning cast and the incredible music of Bob Dylan at The Old Vic has been an amazing pleasure and privilege. I’m delighted that audiences will continue to have the opportunity to enjoy our show as we move into the West End," said McPherson. "I’d like to thank everyone who has brought Girl from the North Country to life and I look forward hugely to our next steps in this intriguing journey."



Conor McPherson's stage plays include Rum & Vodka, The Good Thief, This Lime Tree Bower, St Nicholas, The Weir, Dublin Carol, Port Authority, Shining City, The Seafarer, The Veil and The Night Alive.



Bob Dylan has released more than 50 albums and written more than 600 songs. He has sold more than 125 million records and is the holder of 11 Grammy Awards. He is also an accomplished visual artist and author, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature—the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.



The Old Vic mounting of Girl from North Country, which stars Tony nominee Ciarán Hinds as Nick, Shirley Henderson as Elizabeth, Sheila Atim as Marianne and Tony winner Jim Norton as Mr. Perry, is scheduled to run through October 7. Casting for the West End transfer will be announced soon.