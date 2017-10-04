Broadway BUZZ

New Musical Curvy Widow, Starring Nancy Opel, Will End Its Off-Broadway Run
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2017
Nancy Opel in "Curvy Widow"
(Photo: T. Charles Erickson)

Curvy Widow, the new off-Broadway musical featuring a book by Bobby Goldman and a score by Drew Brody, will end its run at the Westside Theatre on November 5. The show began previews on July 20 and opened on August 3. By the time of closing, Curvy Widow will have played 16 previews and 108 performances.

"We are profoundly grateful to our audiences for embracing Curvy and making us feel at home at The Westside Theatre," said Goldman and Brody in a joint statement. "This show has been a labor of love for the cast, crew and production team and we look forward to seeing where Curvy Widow's journey leads her next."

Based on a true story, Curvy Widow follows the daily exploits of a feisty fifty-something (played by Tony nominee Nancy Opel) whose adventures inspire laughter and reveal truths about life, love and sex. From surviving hilarious first dates to her intimate rendezvous, this widow navigates her way through it all with humor and perseverance.

In addition to Opel, the cast includes Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ken Land, Alan Muraoka and Chris Shyer. Curvy Widow features scenic design by Rob Bissinger, costume design by Brian Hemesath, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab. Andrew Sotomayor serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Wayne Barker.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Get a sneak peek below at Curvy Widow featured on The Broadway.com Show.

Curvy Widow

A witty new musical that follows the exploits of a feisty widow.
