Watch Aaron Tveit Offer Up a Perfect Rendition of the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium

Now this is what we call a home run! Broadway super talent Aaron Tveit brought together fans of theater and baseball on October 3 when he delivered the national anthem at Yankee Stadium. The star who cemented his reputation as a Great White Way pro with performances in Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can, Wicked and Hairspray is right at home singing in front of a massive crowd. Give a watch below to Tveit lending his perfect pipes to America's classic tune and cross your fingers that he returns to the Broadway stage soon.



