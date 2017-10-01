Odds & Ends: Hello, Dolly! Revival Cast Album to Appear on Vinyl & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hello, Dolly! Revival Cast Album to Appear on Vinyl

The new cast recording of Hello, Dolly!, featuring 2017 Tony winner Bette Midler, is going vinyl! Produced by Masterworks Broadway, the deluxe album will feature gatefold packaging and a 20-page full-color book featuring production photos, lyrics and liner notes. Talk about "Elegance"! The Hello, Dolly! revival vinyl album, set to be released on November 17, is currently available for preorder on Amazon.



Brandon Victor Dixon Lands Series-Regular Gig on Power

Brandon Victor Dixon, the stage and TV star who can currently be seen off-Broadway in Suzan-Lori Parks' F**cking A, has received a promotion! The two-time Tony nominee will become a series regular in season five of Starz’s drama series Power, according to Deadline. Dixon has made former past guest appearances on the series as attorney Terry Silver. Power centers on drug kingpin James "Ghost" St. Patrick, who is living a double life and seeking redemption.



Public Theater's Mobile Unit to Return with The Winter's Tale

The Public Theater has announced a mounting of The Winter's Tale as part of its Mobile Unit program. Now in its eighth year, the Mobile Unit brings Shakespeare to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts by visiting correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations and other community venues. The free three-week tour, running from November 1 through 22 in boroughs throughout New York, will be directed by Lee Sunday Evans. That run will be followed by an engagement at the Public, from November 26 through December 17. The Winter's Tale will star Justin Cunningham as Leontes, Christopher Ryan Grant as Antigonus/Old Shepherd, Nina Grollman as Young Shepherd, Nicholas Hoge as Polixenes, Patrena Murray as Paulina, Chris Myers as Florizel, Sathya Sridharan as Camillo, Ayana Workman as Perdita) and Stacey Yen as Hermione.



Julie Taymor & Christopher Jackson to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of The Lion King at 92nd Street Y

Julie Taymor, the mastermind director currently at work on M. Butterfly who dazzled Broadway audiences in 1997 with The Lion King, will join one of that musical's former Simbas, Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, for a celebration of the show's upcoming 20th anniversary. Taymor and Jackson will be featured in conversation onstage of the 92nd Street Y for an October 29 7:00pm event featuring cast performances from the mega hit and a look at how Taymor’s extraordinary puppets come to life on Broadway.