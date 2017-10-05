Broadway BUZZ

Let Her Sing! Tony Winner Karen Ziemba Will Lead the Tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Oct 5, 2017
Karen Ziemba
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

An early holiday treat! Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba will star as Martha Watson in the national tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The musical production is set to kick off in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on November 7, before heading to additional cities across the country.

Ziemba, who won the 2000 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Contact, is currently starring in Prince of Broadway on the Great White Way. Her other Broadway credits include Tony nominated performances in Curtains, Never Gonna Dance and Steel Pier.

In addition to Ziemba, the cast of White Christmas will feature Sean Montgomery as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis, Kerry Conte as Betty Haynes, Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes, Conrad John Schuck as General Waverly, Gil Brady as Ralph Sheldrake, Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Mike Nulty, Cliff Bemis as Ezekiel Foster, and Makayla Joy Connolly and Bella Yantis as Susan Waverly.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and is based upon the film written by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank. The touring production features direction and choreography by Tony nominee Randy Skinner and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

To find out when Irving Berlin's White Christmas is headed to your city, click here.

