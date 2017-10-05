Broadway BUZZ

Your First Look at Elizabeth McGovern, Anna Camp & the Cast of Time and the Conways Is Here
First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 5, 2017
Elizabeth McGovern, Matthew James Thomas, Cara Ricketts & Anna Camp in 'Time and the Conways'
(Photos: Jeremy Daniel)

There's no time like the present! Time and the Conways officially opens at the American Airlines Theatre on October 10, and we've got your first look at the time-traveling play. Directed by Indecent Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, the production stars Elizabeth McGovern as the matriarch of the wealthy Conway family. Anna Camp, Gabriel Ebert and more talents add to this time-hopping drama about choice, chance and destiny. Peek the pics, and then catch the revival in real time at the American Airlines Theatre.

Time and the Conways

Elizabeth McGovern stars in the Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's time-traveling play.
