Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss Land Roles on Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

This might just be the news of the day! Broadway alums Okieriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doss have booked series-regular gigs on the upcoming Grey's Anatomy firefighter-themed spinoff, according to Deadline.



The currently untitled series from Emmy nominee Shonda Rhimes centers on the men and women whose work revolves around saving lives. Onaodowan will appear as firefighter Dean with Doss as his colleague Victoria. They join a cast that also includes Hollywood regulars Grey Damon (Aquarius) and Danielle Savre (Too Close to Home). The lead characters will be introduced on Grey's Anatomy in advance of the spinoff's launch.



Onaodowan most recently appeared on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. His other turns on the Great White Way include roles in Hamilton, Rocky and Cyrano de Bergerac. He was seen in the national touring production of American Idiot and off-Broadway in Luce and the world premiere mounting of Hamilton at the Public Theater.



Doss earned a Theatre World Award for her recent lead performance in Groundhog Day. She was also seen on Broadway in You Can't Take It With You and has appeared off-Broadway in Burning.



A start date for the Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be announced.