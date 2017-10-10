Broadway BUZZ

Jason Alexander & Sherie Rene Scott in "The Portuguese Kid"
(Photo: Richard Termine)
The Portuguese Kid, Starring Jason Alexander & Sherie Rene Scott, Extends Off-Broadway Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2017

The Portuguese Kid, the world premiere play written and directed by John Patrick Shanley that is currently in previews at New York City Center—Stage I, has been extended by one week. The new comedy, which began previews on September 19 ahead of an October 24 opening night, will now run through December 3. The play was originally scheduled to conclude its run on November 26.

Set in Providence, Rhode Island, The Portuguese Kid focuses on the habitually widowed Atalanta (Sherie Rene Scott), who pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Jason Alexander). Intending to settle her late husband's affairs, the larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Mary Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion.

In addition to Scott, Alexander and Testa, The Portuguese Kid also features Pico Alexander and Aimee Carerro. The creative team for The Portuguese Kid includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design) and Obadiah Eaves (original music and sound design).

Get to know the cast of The Portuguese Kid in the Broadway.com Show feature below.

The Portuguese Kid

Jason Alexander stars in John Patrick Shanley's new play.
