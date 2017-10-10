Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Farinelli and the King, Starring Mark Rylance
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 10, 2017
Mark Rylance in "Farinelli and the King" in London
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tickets are on sale for Claire Van Kampen's new play Farinelli and the King, set to begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 5 before an opening on December 17. John Dove directs the work that will star three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance.

Farinelli and the King follows King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lying awake in his chamber. The Queen (Grove), desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli, a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is astonished when Farinelli sings, and begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?

Joining Rylance will be London cast members Sam Crane as Farinelli, Huss Garbiya as Doctor José Cervi, Colin Hurley as John Rich, Edward Peel as De La Cuadra, Melody Grove as Isabella Farnese and Lucas Hall as Jethro and the cover for the role of Farinelli.

The company will also feature Pete Bradbury as the cover for the roles of Doctor José Cervi, John Rich and De La Cuadra; and Margot White as the cover for the role of Isabella Farnese. Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies will also star as the singing voice of Farinelli; James Hall will be the alternate for the role, with Eric Jurenas as the role's understudy.

Farinelli and the King will feature production design by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Paul Russell, music supervision by Bill Barclay and musical arrangements by Claire van Kampen. Farinelli and the King will play a limited engagement through March 25, 2018.

 

Farinelli and the King

Mark Rylance returns to Broadway in Claire van Kampen's critically acclaimed play with music.
Newsletters