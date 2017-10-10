Watch Idina Menzel & Her Sister Duet on 'Never Never Land' from Peter Pan

There's more talent in Idina Menzel's family than we first knew! The Wicked Tony winner teamed up with sister, Cara, to show fans just how much vocal power the fam has on offer. The sisters recently took to the recording studio for a People feature to sing from Peter Pan, the musical that, says Idina, "changed our lives." Their performance of the gentle, moving tune "Never Never Land" offers an inside look at Voice Lessons, Cara's new memoir following her sisterhood with Idina. Watch the power-voiced duo below and be sure to pick up your copy of Voice Lessons, released today!



