Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Josh Groban to Be Honored with Sir Ian McKellen Award at Only Make Believe Gala
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2017
Josh Groban
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Josh Groban will receive a hat-tip at the 2017 Only Make Believe gala, set for November 6 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Groban will receive the Sir Ian McKellen Award for his continued philanthropy and activism work. Cecily Strong will host the nonprofit arts organization's annual celebration, co-directed by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominee Brad Oscar.

Groban made an acclaimed splash on Broadway in 2016 with his celebrated debut performance in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Groban earned a Theatre World Award and a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Pierre. The Grammy nominee is also a chart-topping solo artist who has sold more than 20,000,000 albums. Groban's many philanthropy efforts include his founding of The Josh Groban Foundation to assist children in need through healthcare, education and the arts. Nelson Mandela appointed Groban as an Official Ambassador for Mandela's Project 46664, a campaign helping to raise worldwide awareness of HIV/AIDS in Africa.

The starry Only Make Believe gala is set to feature performances by Tony nominee and Hamilton Chicago star Montego Glover, Hamilton Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Olivier nominee and Miss Saigon star Jon Jon Briones and upcoming Frozen star Greg Hildreth.

Only Make Believe creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals and care facilities. The organization is dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. Only Make Believe has served over 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Shamos Replaces Alan Tudyk in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
  2. West End Young Frankenstein Star Hadley Fraser on Two Forces of Nature: Mel Brooks & Ramin Karimloo
  3. Trade a Kickoff for a Kick-Line with These Five Broadway Shows
  4. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Embody the Rhythms of Puerto Rico with 'Almost Like Praying'
  5. Lauren Ambrose to Make 'Loverly' Broadway Return in My Fair Lady

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters