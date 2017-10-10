Josh Groban to Be Honored with Sir Ian McKellen Award at Only Make Believe Gala

Tony nominee Josh Groban will receive a hat-tip at the 2017 Only Make Believe gala, set for November 6 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Groban will receive the Sir Ian McKellen Award for his continued philanthropy and activism work. Cecily Strong will host the nonprofit arts organization's annual celebration, co-directed by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominee Brad Oscar.



Groban made an acclaimed splash on Broadway in 2016 with his celebrated debut performance in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Groban earned a Theatre World Award and a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Pierre. The Grammy nominee is also a chart-topping solo artist who has sold more than 20,000,000 albums. Groban's many philanthropy efforts include his founding of The Josh Groban Foundation to assist children in need through healthcare, education and the arts. Nelson Mandela appointed Groban as an Official Ambassador for Mandela's Project 46664, a campaign helping to raise worldwide awareness of HIV/AIDS in Africa.



The starry Only Make Believe gala is set to feature performances by Tony nominee and Hamilton Chicago star Montego Glover, Hamilton Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Olivier nominee and Miss Saigon star Jon Jon Briones and upcoming Frozen star Greg Hildreth.



Only Make Believe creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals and care facilities. The organization is dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. Only Make Believe has served over 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.