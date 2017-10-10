Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Breaks Two New Records on Broadway

The Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! celebrated a record-breaking week on Broadway. The production, which features a Tony-winning performance by Bette Midler, reported the highest gross in the history of both the Shubert Theatre and the overseeing Shubert Organization. Hello, Dolly!'s final gross of $2,346,834.78 marks the seventh time the production has set the Shubert Theatre's box office record and the fifth time it has broken the Shubert Organization's all-time record. Other strong performers of note in the past week include a trio of newcomers: the concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway, over five preview performances taking in $2,332,107.50 and filling the Walter Kerr Theatre to 100% capacity; the revival of M. Butterfly, which over two previews at the Cort Theatre reported a gross of $199,627.30 and played to 95.60% capacity; and the new musical The Band's Visit, which in just one preview performance brought in $134,679.00 and filled the Barrymore Theatre to 100% capacity.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 8:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,928,486.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,346,834.78)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,332,107.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,277,458.00)
5. Wicked ($1,869,463.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Time and the Conways ($319,859.46)
4. The Terms of My Surrender ($291,669.60)
3. Junk ($238,130.00)**
2. M. Butterfly ($199,627.30)+
1. The Band's Visit ($134,679.00)++
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.57%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
3. Come From Away (101.74%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.64%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (80.08%)
4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (79.48%)
3. Cats (78.10%)
2. Junk (71.44%)**
1. Miss Saigon (69.03%)
*Number based on five preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances
+Number based on two preview performances
++Number based on one preview performance
Source: The Broadway League
