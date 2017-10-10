Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Breaks Two New Records on Broadway
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 10, 2017

The Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! celebrated a record-breaking week on Broadway. The production, which features a Tony-winning performance by Bette Midler, reported the highest gross in the history of both the Shubert Theatre and the overseeing Shubert Organization. Hello, Dolly!'s final gross of $2,346,834.78 marks the seventh time the production has set the Shubert Theatre's box office record and the fifth time it has broken the Shubert Organization's all-time record. Other strong performers of note in the past week include a trio of newcomers: the concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway, over five preview performances taking in $2,332,107.50 and filling the Walter Kerr Theatre to 100% capacity; the revival of M. Butterfly, which over two previews at the Cort Theatre reported a gross of $199,627.30 and played to 95.60% capacity; and the new musical The Band's Visit, which in just one preview performance brought in $134,679.00 and filled the Barrymore Theatre to 100% capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 8:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,928,486.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,346,834.78)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,332,107.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,277,458.00)
5. Wicked ($1,869,463.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Time and the Conways ($319,859.46)
4. The Terms of My Surrender ($291,669.60)
3. Junk ($238,130.00)**
2. M. Butterfly ($199,627.30)+
1. The Band's Visit ($134,679.00)++

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.57%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
3. Come From Away (101.74%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.64%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (80.08%)
4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (79.48%)
3. Cats (78.10%)
2. Junk (71.44%)**
1. Miss Saigon (69.03%)

*Number based on five preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances
+Number based on two preview performances
++Number based on one preview performance

Source: The Broadway League

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  2. Watch Idina Menzel & Her Sister Duet on 'Never Never Land' from Peter Pan
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway BFFs
  4. Jeremy Shamos Replaces Alan Tudyk in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
  5. Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss Land Roles on Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters