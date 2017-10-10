Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hugh Panaro & Carolee Carmello in "Sweeney Todd"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Odds & Ends: Pie-Shop Sweeney Todd Turns a Profit Off-Broadway & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 10, 2017

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

God, That's Good! Sweeney Todd Turns a Profit Off-Broadway
The new off-Broadway revival of Hugh Wheeler and Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd shared some exciting news today. The production, which takes place inside a pie shop at the Barrow Street Theatre, recouped its $1.22 million investment in just 24 weeks. Sweeney Todd, directed by Bill Buckhurst, currently stars Hugh Panaro in the title role alongside three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett. The cast also features Stacie Bono as Beggar Woman/Pirelli, Jake Boyd as Anthony, Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin, Eryn LeCroy as Johanna, John-Michael Lyles as Tobias and John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, along with Colin Anderson, David Michael Garry, Liz Pearce and Monet Sabel.

All or Nothing—The Mod Musical Gets West End Transfer
Following a sold-out UK tour, All or Nothing—The Mod Musical, the new tuner that follows the rise and demise of the English rock band Small Faces, will play a limited West End run at the Arts Theatre from February 6 through March 11, 2018. Written and directed by Carol Harrison and featuring all of the Small Faces' hit songs, All or Nothing is the story of four charismatic young kids from East London with humor, attitude, passion and talent. They became the Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and, ultimately, tragedy. The cast will be led by Harrison as Kay Marriott and Chris Simmons as the older Steve Marriott. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Cady Huffman & More Set for New Edition of Celebrity Autobiography
A talented group of stage veterans will lead the latest edition of Celebrity Autobiography, set to take place on November 20 at 7:00pm at The Triad. Stars slated to read from a variety of celeb memoirs include Tony winner Cady Huffman and recent Marvin's Room star Janeane Garofalo along with Broadway alums Tate Donovan and Maulik Pancholy. Joining them will be Alan Zweibel, John Fugelsang, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. Audiences can expect selections from the memoirs of Oprah, Elvis, Celine Dion, Zayn, Britney Spears, Barry Manilow and Madonna.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger to Star as Kris Kringle in New Musical
Former Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Keenan-Bolger will take on the title role in Kris Kringle The Musical, a new holiday-themed show set to play a pair of performances, on November 24 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, at Town Hall in New York City. Narrated by Cathy Rigby, Kris Kringle The Musical is the tale of the young, starry-eyed toymaker of the show's title, who crosses paths with an evil New York City toy company CEO and finds himself wrapped up in a magical curse with the power to destroy Christmas. Joining Keenan-Bolger and Rigby will be Broadway alum Kim Crosby as Mrs. Claus, with an ensemble featuring recent Falsettos star Anthony Rosenthal and more. Directed by Pierre Brault, Kris Kringle The Musical features a book by Maria Ciampi with a score by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Neil Patrick Harris & Ramin Karimloo Belt the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  2. Watch Idina Menzel & Her Sister Duet on 'Never Never Land' from Peter Pan
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway BFFs
  4. Jeremy Shamos Replaces Alan Tudyk in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
  5. Okieriete Onaodowan & Barrett Doss Land Roles on Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters