Join the révolution! Stage favorites Nick Cartell, Matt Shingledecker, Melissa Mitchell, Josh Davis, Allison Guinn and more are starring in the new touring production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Les Miserables. The touring production will launch at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre on October 11. Take a look at photos from the epic musical before it makes its way to cities all across the country.