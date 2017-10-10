Broadway BUZZ

The company of off-Broadway's 'School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play'
See the Stars of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Prep for Off-Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 10, 2017

Jocelyn Bioh's world premiere play School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will debut at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre on November 2. On October 10, Bioh, director Rebecca Taichman and the entire cast met the press at the Signature Theater Center. The story focuses on Paulina, played by MaameYaa Boafo, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school. She has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. That is, until the mid-year arrival of Ericka, played by Nabiyah Be, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends. Though the production focuses on nasty queens bees, the show's gaggle of gals got together for an adorable cast photo. Bioh, Taichman, Boafo, Be, Zainab Jah, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Paige Gilbert, Nike Kadri, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Mirirai Sithole were all smiles for the production. See it live beginning on November 2! Opening night is scheduled for November 19.

Girl power! Director Rebecca Taichman and scribe Jocelyn Bioh get together. See their work in action in 'School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.'

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

A buoyant and biting comedy that explore the universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.
