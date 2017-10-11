Broadway BUZZ

Spider-Man Alums Patrick Page, Reeve Carney & T.V. Carpio to Reunite for Hadestown Canada Debut
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 11, 2017

A trio of stars who appeared in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark will lead the company of the Canadian debut of the musical Hadestown. Patrick Page, who played the Green Goblin in Spider-Man and originated the role of Hades in Hadestown's off-Broadway premiere, will reprise his work for the production set to play the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta. He'll be joined by Reeve Carney, who played the title role in Spider-Man, as Orpheus, and T.V. Carpio, who appeared as Spider-Man's Arachne, as Eurydice. Hadestown will run from November 11 through December 3. 

Conceived by Great Comet Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin and Ben T. Matchstick and featuring an original score by Anais Mitchell, Hadestown follows the mythical quest of Orpheus (Carney) to overcome Hades (Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Carpio). Chavkin, who directed Hadestown's off-Broadway premiere, will repeat her duties for the Canadian production. Page, Carney and Carpio will be joined by off-Broadway Hadestown star (and Great Comet alum) Amber Gray as Persephone and Broadway vet Kingsley Leggs as Hermes.  

The off-Broadway premiere of Hadestown, which played New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best New Musical and seven Lucille Lortel Awards nominations, including performance nods for Gray and Page and a nomination for Outstanding Musical.

Reeve Carney, T.V. Carpio & Patrick Page
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
