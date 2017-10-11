Kristin Chenoweth to Lead The Real Fairy Godmother TV Pilot by First Date Writers

Broadway darling and TV veteran Kristin Chenoweth has landed a new TV pilot! The Real Fairy Godmother, starring Chenoweth and written by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (the pair who delighted Broadway audiences with the musical First Date), will be tested out by ABC, according to Deadline. Broadway producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who have shepherded many live musicals to the small screen, will serve as executive producers.



The Real Fairy Godmother focuses on a self-centered "real housewife" (played by Chenoweth) who finds out that she has descended from a special group of fairy godmothers and is destined to use magical skills to help people in need. The TV show isn't a musical, but given Zadan and Meron's past work on musicals with Chenoweth—they produced the 1999 Annie TV remake, the 2010 Broadway revival of Promises, Promises and 2016's Hairspray Live!—it seems likely that Chenoweth could have some moments of singing during The Real Fairy Godmother. Fingers crossed.



Chenoweth is no stranger to the small screen, having won an Emmy Award for Pushing Daisies and served as co-host of the Tony Awards. She has also been seen on Younger, BoJack Horseman, Glee and GCB. A Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Chenoweth's additional stage credits include Wicked, On the Twentieth Century, The Apple Tree, Epic Proportions, Steel Pier and her 2016 solo concert My Love Letter to Broadway.