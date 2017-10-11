Broadway BUZZ

Alexandra Socha & Joshua Boone to Star in Anna Ziegler's Actually Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 11, 2017
Alexandra Socha
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Stage veterans Alexandra Socha and Joshua Boone are slated to star in Anna Ziegler's New York premiere play Actually, debuting at City Center's Studio at Stage II. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, Actually will begin previews on October 31 with an opening set for November 14.

Actually centers on a raucous party during freshman year at Princeton, where Tom (Boone) and Amber (Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this hit production direct from Williamstown Theatre Festival where both Socha and Joshua Boone first played the roles.

Alexandra Socha has been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Brighton Beach Memoirs. Her off-Broadway appearances include Death Takes a Holiday and Fun Home. Joshua Boone was seen on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me and has appeared off-Broadway in Mother Courage and Her Children.

The creative team for Actually comprises Adam Rigg (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Jane Shaw (sound design). Actually will play a limited run through December 3.

