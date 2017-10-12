Casting Announced for Fiasco Theater's Twelfth Night at Classic Stage Company

Casting is complete for the off-Broadway premiere of Fiasco Theater's new take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. The previously announced production will begin previews on November 29 with an opening scheduled for December 14 at Classic Stage Company. Directed by Noah Brody and Ben Steinfeld, who will also star, the show will play a limited engagement through January 6, 2018.



The company will feature Brody as Orsino and Steinfeld as Feste. They will appear alongside Jessie Austrian as Olivia, Tina Chilip as Maria, Paul L. Coffey as Malvolio, Andy Grotelueschen as Sir Toby Belch, Javier Ignacio as Sebastian, David Samuel as Antonio, Paco Tolson as Sir Andrew Aguecheek and Emily Young as Viola.



In Twelfth Night, Viola (Young) and her twin brother, Sebastian (Ignacio), are shipwrecked on the island of Illyria and separated, each fearing the other has been lost to the sea. Viola disguises herself as a boy and wades into a complex romantic triangle with Duke Orsino (Brody) and the Countess Olivia (Austrian). Twelfth Night will feature scenic design by Classic Stage Company Artistic Director John Doyle, costume design by Emily Rebholz and lighting design by Ben Stanton.



Fiasco Theater is an innovative ensemble theater company created by graduates of the Brown University/Trinity Rep M.F.A. acting program. Past shows include Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street), Into the Woods (Roundabout, Old Globe, McCarter, Menier Chocolate Factory, national tour), Measure for Measure (New Victory/Long Wharf), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Folger/Theatre for a New Audience) and The Imaginary Invalid (Old Globe).