The Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple—The Musical is comin' to town! Starring Broadway alums Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart and Carrie Compere, the touring production of The Color Purple will officially launch October 17 at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre and Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at the must-see musical. Check out the show's gorgeous production photos and then push da button to get your tickets to see The Color Purple.