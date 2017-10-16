Tickets Are Now on Sale for Children of a Lesser God, Starring Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff’s 1980 play Children of a Lesser God, led by Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff in their Broadway debuts. The production is set to begin performances on March 22, 2018 at Studio 54 with an opening scheduled for April 11. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs.



Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. In addition to Jackson and Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God will feature Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.



The creative team for Children of a Lesser God will feature set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Tony nominee Mike Baldassari.



The revival is a transfer of Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 summer production.