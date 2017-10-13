Hello, Dolly! Star David Hyde Pierce to Host 9th Annual Broadway Salutes

Tony winner David Hyde Pierce, who is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has been announced to emcee the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 7 at Sardi's. The event will begin at 3:00pm with arrivals and pinning followed by a 3:30pm reception. Beautiful director Marc Bruni will helm Broadway Salutes.



In this industry-wide reception, theater professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers and many more theater professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.



"It takes hundreds of gifted people working together, behind the scenes and onstage, to create and maintain the high quality of every show on Broadway. Once a year, Broadway Salutes gives us an opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of our most talented colleagues who have served our industry for many years," said Robert E. Wankel, chairman of the Broadway League.



"Broadway is a top tourist destination and supports 89,000 local jobs and contributes nearly $12.6 billion to the economy of New York City. Broadway Salutes enables us to thank those who are often unseen by the audience and deserve recognition for their tremendous talent and tireless work that creates the extraordinary and memorable experience of a Broadway production," said Tony DePaulo, Broadway Salutes co-chair.



“Broadway is an iconic element of New York City's culture, and it wouldn't exist without the contributions of hardworking, behind-the-scenes professionals—many of whom have dedicated their lives to the theatrical craft," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. "I congratulate all of the individuals being honored by Broadway Salutes today, and thank you for dedicating your time, skill and energy to the Broadway community."



The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of DePaulo and Mark Schweppe along with committee members Lawrence Paone, Laura Penn, Hal Goldberg, Paige Price, Ryan Hanley, Barbara Wolkoff and Chris Brockmeyer.



Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O’Connor, of Foresight Events, make up the production team.