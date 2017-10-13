Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hello, Dolly! Star David Hyde Pierce to Host 9th Annual Broadway Salutes
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 13, 2017
David Hyde Pierce
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner David Hyde Pierce, who is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has been announced to emcee the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 7 at Sardi's. The event will begin at 3:00pm with arrivals and pinning followed by a 3:30pm reception. Beautiful director Marc Bruni will helm Broadway Salutes.

In this industry-wide reception, theater professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers and many more theater professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway.

"It takes hundreds of gifted people working together, behind the scenes and onstage, to create and maintain the high quality of every show on Broadway. Once a year, Broadway Salutes gives us an opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of our most talented colleagues who have served our industry for many years," said Robert E. Wankel, chairman of the Broadway League.

"Broadway is a top tourist destination and supports 89,000 local jobs and contributes nearly $12.6 billion to the economy of New York City. Broadway Salutes enables us to thank those who are often unseen by the audience and deserve recognition for their tremendous talent and tireless work that creates the extraordinary and memorable experience of a Broadway production," said Tony DePaulo, Broadway Salutes co-chair.

“Broadway is an iconic element of New York City's culture, and it wouldn't exist without the contributions of hardworking, behind-the-scenes professionals—many of whom have dedicated their lives to the theatrical craft," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin. "I congratulate all of the individuals being honored by Broadway Salutes today, and thank you for dedicating your time, skill and energy to the Broadway community."

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of DePaulo and Mark Schweppe along with committee members Lawrence Paone, Laura Penn, Hal Goldberg, Paige Price, Ryan Hanley, Barbara Wolkoff and Chris Brockmeyer.

Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O’Connor, of Foresight Events, make up the production team.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. War Paint Will Close Earlier Than Expected
  2. Nikki Blonsky Departs the Cast of Stuffed
  3. Date Set for 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  4. Lindsay Mendez & John Douglas Thompson Join Broadway's Carousel
  5. Exclusive First Listen! Megan Hilty Sings Rob Rokicki's Hip New Tune 'Right Through You'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters