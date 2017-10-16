Broadway BUZZ

Mamie Parris & Tyler Hanes
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Let the Memory Live Again and Again! Cats Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 16, 2017

As fans know from Tyler Hanes' vlog, the Cats cast is always having a blast at the Neil Simon Theatre. October 13 marked a truly meow-mentous occasion: the 500th performance of the revival. That's 500 times Grizabella has belted out "Memory," 500 times the felines have howled at the Jellicle moon and 500 times the cast has ruled the junkyard with their fancy footwork in this revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. The cast gathered around a giant cake (or rather, three giant cakes) to celebrate the occasion, and Broadway.com was in attendance to snap hot shots of the Cats cast, including show-stoppers Mamie Parris and Hanes. Fans can catch these triple threats on the Great White Way through December 30.

The cast of Cats snaps a big group photo before enjoying their sweet celebratory treat. Catch them at the Neil Simon Theatre through December 30.

