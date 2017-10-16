Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Roy Dotrice, Celebrated Tony Winner of A Moon for the Misbegotten, Dies at 94
Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2017
Roy Dotrice in the 1991 Broadway revival of "The Homecoming"
(Photo: Martha Swope)

Roy Dotrice, the multitalented character actor who capped a three-plus-decade Broadway career with a Tony Award win for a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten, died on October 16 at the age of 94, according to Deadline.

Dotrice was born in Guernsey, off the coast of Normandy, on May 26, 1923 to Neva and Louis Dotrice. Years after serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II, Dotrice began taking on stage and radio roles, kicking off his Broadway career with a West End transfer of the solo show Brief Lives (1967), in a celebrated turn as John Aubrey which he played again on Broadway in 1974 and on two tours, landing him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the greatest number of solo performances (1,782).

Dotrice's other performances on the Great White Way included roles in Mister Lincoln (1980), A Life (1980), Kingdoms (1981), Hay Fever (1985) and The Homecoming (1991). Almost a decade later Dotrice made a triumphant Broadway return in a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten (2000), appearing alongside Gabriel Byrne and Cherry Jones. Dotrice won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Phil Hogan, father to Jones' Josie. A Moon for the Misbegotten marked his final Broadway performance.

Dotrice made appearances off-Broadway in An Enemy of the People (1985) and The Best of Friends (1993) as well as additional London turns in Hay Fever (1984) and White Christmas (2009). His Hollywood career included playing the title role in the Charles Dickens TV bio-miniseries Dickens of London (1976), as well as a performance in the TV series Beauty and the Beast (1989) and a gig on the Emmy-winning drama Picket Fences (1994). Dotrice also made a 2012 appearance on Game of Thrones. His major film credit was as Leopold Mozart in the 1985 Oscar-winning film Amadeus.

Dotrice married the TV and stage actress Kay Newman in 1947; Newman died in 2007. Dotrice is survived by their three daughters, Michele, Yvette and Karen, as well as seven grandchildren.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  2. War Paint to Close Earlier Than Expected
  3. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg & James Earl Jones to Lead Damn Yankees Concert
  4. Six Glorious Takeaways from Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel’s Live at Five Visit
  5. Anthony Edwards Joins Broadway Revival of Children of a Lesser God

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters