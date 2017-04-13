 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

April 13, 2017
Shift Change: Betsy Wolfe Will Take Over for Sara Bareilles in Waitress on Broadway
Bareilles takes her final bow on June 11.

Betsy Wolfe is set to don an apron and enter the sugar, butter and flour-filled world of Waitress on Broadway. Wolfe will take on the role of Jenna beginning June 13, taking over for the show’s creator, Sara Bareilles. Bareilles will play her final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 11.

Wolfe made her Broadway debut in 110 in the Shade and went on to tread the Broadway boards in Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Bullets Over Broadway and Falsettos. She also appeared in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years and the City Center Encores! presentation of Merrily We Roll Along.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name and tells the story of a diner waitress who, through her passion for baking, an unexpected pregnancy and a tryst with a doctor, learns to escape her abusive marriage. The show received four Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Performance for original star Jessie Mueller.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe and Will Swenson as Earl.

