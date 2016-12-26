 

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Shows of 2016

Features By Lindsey Sullivan December 26, 2016 - 11:25AM
Ben Platt & Rachel Bay Jones in Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Check out your favorite shows of 2016!

What's a better holiday gift than your Culturalist results for best show of 2016? Nothing, that's what! Whether it was an innovative revival or a brand new tuner, musicals dominated fans' top 10 lists for the year. Lucky for fans, there's a slew of musicals to look forward in 2017, from Miss Saigon to Amélie. To be sure, don't miss out on the roster of great Broadway-bound plays, including Oslo and The Little Foxes. Before we get hyped up for those to land on the Great White Way, take a look at your top 10!


10. Holiday Inn


9. Cats


8. Bright Star


7. Tuck Everlasting


6. Shuffle Along


5. The Great Comet


4. She Loves Me


3. Falsettos


2. Waitress


1. Dear Evan Hansen

