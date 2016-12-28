 

Hollywood & Broadway Star Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84, One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

December 28, 2016
Debbie Reynolds (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
A Hollywood star first, Reynolds debuted on Broadway in 1973.

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who starred on Broadway in the musicals Irene and Woman of the Year, has died on December 28 at the age of 84. According to the Associated Press, Reynolds’ son Todd confirmed her death, which tragically occurred just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Born on April 1, 1932 in El Paso, Texas, Reynolds broke out as a teenager in the 1950 film Three Little Words, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. Two years later, she found fame in the iconic movie musical Singin’ in the Rain, playing leading lady Kathy Selden. Her other notable Hollywood roles in a career that spanned eight decades included her Oscar-nominated turn in the movie musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, The Catered Affair, Tammy and the Bachelor, How the West Was Won, The Singing Nun. Divorce American Style, Mother and In & Out. Reynolds was honored at the Academy Awards in 2016 with its special Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In 1973, Reynolds debuted on Broadway in a revival of the musical Irene, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. In 1976, she brought her revue Debbie to the Minskoff Theatre and was also seen in 1982 in the title role of the musical Woman of the Year, replacing Lauren Bacall.

Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, and her granddaughter (Carrie Fisher's daughter), Billie Lourd.

