 

Dear Evan Hansen - Broadway

The New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's new musical.

Not So Impossible! Watch Ben Platt & Laura Dreyfuss Perform 'Only Us' & More from Dear Evan Hansen

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan January 3, 2017 - 11:21AM
Not So Impossible! Watch Ben Platt & Laura Dreyfuss Perform 'Only Us' & More from Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt & Laura Dreyfuss
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Catch 'Dear Evan Hansen' at the Music Box Theatre.

New year, new goals, new box of tissues at the ready for watching performances from Dear Evan Hansen...sounds about right. Stars Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss stopped by The Today Show on January 3 to sing Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "Only Us" from one of the most touching tuners of the season. Platt also discussed what it was like to read the rave reviews following Dear Evan Hansen's Great White Way opening and (of course) treated the audience to Broadway.com's number one song of 2016: "Waving Through a Window." Enjoy the clips below, then catch Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre!

 

 

 

 

See Also:   Watch It  |  Dear Evan Hansen
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets