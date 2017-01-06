 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which New Broadway Shows Are You Most Excited to See in 2017?

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 6, 2017 - 1:48PM
(Photo: Matthew Murphy, Joan Marcus, Nathan Johnson, Richard Hubert Smith & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
New year, new shows to obsess over!

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

One New Year's resolution you better keep? Catching the new shows lighting up the Great White Way this year! Brand new productions, innovative revivals, celebrity bows, Broadway fave returns...there is so much to look forward to this season, and we want to know which shows you're most excited to see. So which 2017 Broadway shows have you counting down the days to that first performance? Broadway.com National Editor Ryan Gilbert kicked this challenge off with his top 10. Now it's your turn to let us in on what you're looking forward to in 2017!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

