It's a Lovely Day Today! The Cast of Holiday Inn Records Their Cast Album

Get ready to shake the blues away! Holiday Inn is set to close at Studio 54 on January 15, but you can keep tapping your toes and crooning "White Christmas" along with the cast recording. As previously reported, the Ghostlight Records album will be available on a spring 2017 date to be announced. Broadway.com entered the recording studio with firecrackers Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Bryce Pinkham and the rest of the cast. Check out the pics, and we'll be sure to keep you posted on when to mark your calendar for our new favorite holiday: Holiday Inn cast recording release day!



