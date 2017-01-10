Odds & Ends: Streisand on Streep, More Names for Crazy For You Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Barbra Streisand Quotes Sondheim at Her Dentist

We’ve all heard countless takes on Meryl Streep’s impassioned plea for empathy in the Trump era at the Golden Globes, but let’s not kid ourselves: we were all just waiting to hear what Barbra Streisand had to say. The showbiz icon called into Hardball—while having her teeth cleaned—to express her support for the three-time Oscar winner. “Children will listen. I sang that in a song once,” Streisand said of the impact of the President-Elect’s words, citing Into the Woods. “They will see. And they will learn.” In case you’ve forgotten, Streep received an Oscar nomination for singing that, too. Take a look at the clip below.





Crazy for You Adds 30 Rock Favorites

Two NBC jokesters are heading to the New York stage for one night only. Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and off-Broadway alum Rachel Dratch and 30 Rock standout Jack McBrayer have joined the cast of Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming presentation of Crazy for You. The two will play British tourists Patricia and Eugene Fodor alongside the previously announced Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes and Harry Groener. The concert event, directed and choreographed by the original Broadway production’s choreographer Susan Stroman (before she had five Tonys), is set for February 19.



La La Land Leads BAFTA Nominations

After sweeping the Golden Globes, La La Land is poised to lead the pack across the pond. The movie musical is up 11 BAFTA Awards. Also receiving a nod is Tony winner Viola Davis, who just earned a Golden Globe for her performance in Fences. As reported earlier, Lucas Hedges (soon to be off-Broadway in Yen) and former Billy Elliot star Tom Holland are up for the Rising Star Award. The London ceremony is set for February 12. Nominations for the PGA Awards were announced today as well; both La La Land and Fences are up were recognized by the Producers Guild of America. Winners will be announced at the January 28 ceremony. In the meantime, mark your calendars for the Oscar nomination, coming January 24.



Sheen Center Announces Upcoming Season

The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture has announced its spring 2017 season, beginning with the New York premiere of Bill Cain’s 9 Circle. The play is based on Dante’s Inferno and follows an Army veteran thrown into a labyrinth of military bureaucracy (his own personal hell) after being prosecuted for crimes he may have committed during the Iraq War; performances will run from February 21 through March 19. The season lineup also includes discussions with John Lithgow and John Patrick Shanley, a concert titled Latin Broadway Party! with On Your Feet!’s Andréa Burns and Hamilton Tony and Grammy winner Alex Lacamoire, and a concert from Tony winner Michael Cerveris.



P.S. Ready to have the time of your life on the small screen? The ABC remake of Dirty Dancing, starring stage alums Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes, Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland and Nicole Scherzinger, will air on May 24.