Odds & Ends: Benedict Cumberbatch's Broadway Bod, Neil Patrick Harris' Unfortunate Events Theme Song & More

Aaron Lazar’s B'way Bod to Star Alongside Benedict Cumberbatch

The face of Benedict Cumberbatch and the body of Aaron Lazar. Nope, it’s not a recipe for our dream man (not that we’re opposed), but rather a reality Disney hopes to create in its forthcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. According to Page Six, Lazar (and his pretty face) are currently in Georgia filming the next installment of the Avengers films while Cumberbatch plays inventor Thomas Edison in The Current War. Cumberbatch will then re-shoot Lazar’s Avengers scenes; fans will indeed see Cumberbatch's bod from the front during his scenes in the film. But from the back...you're looking at Lazar. Sooo...can Fiyero's white pants make an appearance in the next Marvel movie?



James Corden Added to Starry Ocean's Eight Cast

Tony winner (and 2016 host), late night king and soon-to-be Grammy Awards host James Corden just got even busier. Deadline announced that Corden is slated to appear in the star-studded Ocean's Eight film in a featured role as a skeptical insurance investigator. The Gary Ross-helmed picture includes The Present's Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Imagine the future Carpool Karaoke possibilities!



Deborah Cox to Record Whitney Houston’s Hits

We’re saving all our love for Queen of the Night Deborah Cox after this news! After receiving many requests from fans, The Bodyguard national tour headliner will record all of her songs from the musical (including Whitney Houston hits like “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “So Emotional and of course, “I Will Always Love You”) this month, reports Showbiz 411. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on when those are scheduled to hit earbuds. In the meantime, watch Grammy nominee Cox belt her face off below.







The Comedy about a Bank Robbery Gets New Felons

Some mischief makers are on the move! Hannah Boyce, Mark Hammersley, Sean Kearns, Steffan Lloyd-Evans, Tania Mathurin, Christopher Pizzey, Gareth Tempest and Miles Yekinni are set to start in the West End hit The Comedy about a Bank Robbery beginning on February 8. The former cast members in the Mischief Theatre Company production are headed to the Great White Way in Mischief’s Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, which is set to begin performances at the Lyceum Theatre on March 9.



2016 Tony Awards Grab Directors Guild Nomination

And the nominees are! We thought the 2016 Tony Awards were revolutionary and highly GIF-able (although Neil Patrick Harris had some choice words for James Corden’s hosting stint). Glenn Weiss and the broadcast’s directing team are up for a Directors Guild Nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement; the DGA ceremony is scheduled for February 3. As recently reported, Broadway’s biggest night returns to Radio City Music Hall on June 11. Nominations will be announced on May 2, so only 109 days until Tony season officially begins!



Hillary Clinton’s Speeches to Be Set to Music

Fresh off of witnessing the joyful noise at The Color Purple’s final Broadway performance, Hillary Clinton is getting a musical treatment of her own. Composer and conductor Glenn Roven has set her candidacy announcement and presidential concession speeches to music, which will be performed in a concert film at National Sawdust on January 20 (which just so happens to be inauguration day). The vocalists set to perform include Beautiful’s Chilina Kennedy, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Donna Lynne Champlin, opera stars Isabel Leonard, Nathan Gunn, Patricia Racette, Lawrence Brownlee and Matthew Polenzani.



P.S. It's a great day for TV lovers! TV Line reported that Ryan Murphy’s previously announced series Feud, starring Tony winner Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, will premiere on FX on March 5. In addition, Netflix released the theme opener for Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which is available on January 13. Despite star Neil Patrick Harris’ advice, we can’t look away. Check it out below, and binge-watch the series all weekend!



