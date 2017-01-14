 

Jennifer Holliday Cancels Inauguration Performance: ‘Please Know That I Hear You & I Feel Your Pain’

News By Ryan McPhee January 14, 2017 - 12:16PM
Jennifer Holliday Cancels Inauguration Performance: ‘Please Know That I Hear You & I Feel Your Pain’
Jennifer Holliday
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)
'Thank you for communicating with me; I had no idea that I still meant so much to all of you.'

And she is telling you…she’s not going.

One day after the announcement of Jennifer Holliday’s involvement in a celebratory concert on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in and Holliday’s subsequent confirmation, the Dreamgirls Tony winner has decided to back out of the planned performance. In a letter provided to The Wrap, Holliday affirmed her commitment to stand with LGBT community and apologized for her “lapse of judgment.”

Holliday, who recently concluded her return to Broadway in The Color Purple, came under fire on January 13 from members of the theater community—including fans, fellow performers and journalists—following her decision to perform. “I don’t have a dog in this fight,” Holliday told The New York Times as reactions poured in. “I’m just a singer, and it’s a welcome concert for the people on the mall.”

“Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence,” Holliday said in her new statement. “My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!”

Holliday cited a story from The Daily Beast for drawing her attention to many of the concerns. “The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing me career, and I am deeply indebted to you,” she said. “You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded. Thank you for communicating with me; I had no idea that I still meant so much to all of you.”

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets