 

The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are The Top 10 Star Turns You Can't Wait for in 2017

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 17, 2017 - 2:10PM
The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are The Top 10 Star Turns You Can't Wait for in 2017
(Photo: Joan Marcus, Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Axel Dupeux)
Musicals ruled the top 10 once again!

The Candy Man can! At least, he's the one fans are most looking forward to catching on the Great White Way in 2017. We asked you which star turns you're most excited to see this year. Whether the star selected was a celeb or Broadway fave, musicals once again dominated this week's Culturalist results; interestingly enough, the shows in which these stars are set to appear don't entirely match up with the shows fans are counting down to see in 2017. Clearly, there's a ton to look forward to this season! Start getting psyched with the top 10 list below!


Christy Altomare, Anastasia


Patti LuPone, War Paint


Bette Midler, Hello Dolly!


Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George


Corey Cott, Bandstand


Annaleigh Ashford, Sunday in the Park with George


Derek Klena, Anastasia


Phillipa Soo, Amélie


Laura Osnes, Bandstand


Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

