The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are The Top 10 Star Turns You Can't Wait for in 2017

The Candy Man can! At least, he's the one fans are most looking forward to catching on the Great White Way in 2017. We asked you which star turns you're most excited to see this year. Whether the star selected was a celeb or Broadway fave, musicals once again dominated this week's Culturalist results; interestingly enough, the shows in which these stars are set to appear don't entirely match up with the shows fans are counting down to see in 2017. Clearly, there's a ton to look forward to this season! Start getting psyched with the top 10 list below!
Christy Altomare, Anastasia
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello Dolly!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George
Corey Cott, Bandstand
Annaleigh Ashford, Sunday in the Park with George
Derek Klena, Anastasia
Phillipa Soo, Amélie
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory