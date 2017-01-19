Idina Menzel on Why President Obama Should Star in Wicked

January 19 marks President Barack Obama's last day in office, but Idina Menzel's got an idea for his next gig. She stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her forthcoming tour, Lifetime's Beaches remake (set for January 21) and performing for President Barack Obama during his time in office. Menzel recounted an instance where President Obama sang a snippet of the national anthem and commented on his voice, to which late night king Colbert said, "Maybe he could go into Wicked when he leaves office." That'd be one way to teach us how to say goodbye. Watch the full interview below!



